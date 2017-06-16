IGC Foils' board meeting on June 23, 2017

This is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the company will be held on 23rd June, 2017, Friday, at registered office of the company at 11:00 A.M to consider and approve the following:1.To postpone the date of the AGM to be held on 26th June, 2017 and decide future date for holding of AGM.2.Any other agenda with the permission of the Chairman.Source : BSE