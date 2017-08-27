Aug 23, 2017 11:26 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
IG Petrochemicals' AGM on September 20, 2017
The Annual General Meeting of the Company is scheduled to be held on 20th September, 2017 and the Register of Members and Share Transfer Books shall remain closed on 14th September, 2017 and 15th September, 2017
