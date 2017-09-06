Sep 06, 2017 08:22 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
IFL Promoters: Outcome of board meeting
We kindly want to inform you that the Board of Directors meeting was held on September 05, 2017 for approval of directors report and issue of Notice of AGM and other various matters, pls refer outcome of board meeting.
Board of Directors meeting was held on 05th September, 2017 for approval of directors report and issue of Notice of AGM and other various matters, pls refer outcome of board meetingSource : BSE