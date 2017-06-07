Jun 06, 2017 09:46 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
IFL Promoters: Outcome of board meeting
This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting held on 30th May, 2017, has considered and approved Annual Standalone Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2017 as recommended by the Audit Committee.Source : BSE