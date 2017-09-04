App
Sep 04, 2017 01:52 PM IST

IFL Enterprises: Outcome of board meeting
With reference to above mentioned subject, I would like to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors held today, i.e. on 04th September, 2017 commenced at 11:00 a.m. and concluded at 12:30 p.m. and have considered and approved the following business items:

a) The Eighth Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the members of the Company will be convened on Friday, 29th September, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. at the registered office of the Company.
b) The Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company will be closed from 22nd September, 2017 (Friday) to 29th September, 2017 (Friday) for the purpose of Annual General Meeting.
c) Appointed Mr. Nakul Kumar (Practicing Company Secretray) as Scrutinizer for conducting e-voting and the physical ballot process of the Company in forthcoming Annual General Meeting.

Source : BSE

