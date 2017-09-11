App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Sep 11, 2017 08:21 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

IFGL Refractory recommends final dividend

IFGL Refractories Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on September 09, 2017, inter alia, has recommended payment of Final Dividend at the rate of 20 percent on Equity Shares of Rs 10/- each i.e. Rs. 2 per Equity Share for FY 2016-17, subject to necessary approvals and/or permissions including of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting.

IFGL Refractories Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on September 09, 2017, inter alia, has recommended payment of Final Dividend at the rate of 20% on Equity Shares of Rs 10/- each i.e. Rs. 2 per Equity Share for FY 2016-17, subject to necessary approvals and/or permissions including of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting.Source : BSE
