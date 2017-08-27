Aug 24, 2017 01:24 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
IFGL Refractory's board meeting on September 9, 2017
Reference above, kindly be informed that a meeting of the Board of Directors of IFGL Exports Ltd (the Company) is scheduled to be held on Saturday, 9th September, 2017 to inter alia consider and approve Unaudited financial results, both on Consolidated and stand alone basis, reviewed on limited basis by Statutory Auditors, for quarter ended on 30th June, 2017.
Reference above, kindly be informed that a meeting of the Board of Directors of IFGL Exports Ltd (the Company) is scheduled to be held on Saturday, 9th September, 2017 to inter alia consider and approve Unaudited financial results, both on Consolidated and stand alone basis, reviewed on limited basis by Statutory Auditors, for quarter ended on 30th June, 2017.
Source : BSE
Source : BSE