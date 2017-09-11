Sep 11, 2017 08:22 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
IFGL Refractory approves dividend
The Board also recommended payment of Final Dividend at 20 percent on Equity Shares of Rs 10 each i.e Rs 2 per Equity Share for FY 2016-17 subject to necessary approvals and/or permissions including of the Shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting.
Source : BSE
