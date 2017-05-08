App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
May 08, 2017 04:26 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

IFCI's board meeting on May 19, 2017

This is to inform that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company has been scheduled to be held on Friday, May 19, 2017, to consider and approve the Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2017 and to recommend dividend, if any.

IFCI's board meeting on May 19, 2017
Pursuant to the provision of Regulations 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform that: 1.A Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company has been scheduled to be held on Friday, May 19, 2017 inter-alia, to consider and approve the Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2017 and to recommend dividend, if any. 2.As per Code of Conduct to Regulate, Monitor and Report Trading by Insiders, the ‘Trading Window' for dealing in securities of IFCI Ltd. shall remain closed from Wednesday, May 10, 2017 to Sunday, May 21, 2017 (both days inclusive), for the aforesaid purpose. This is for your information and record.Source : BSE

