App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Earnings Special
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
May 31, 2017 10:03 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

IEC Education: Outcome of board meeting

This is to inform you that the board of directors meeting of the Company to be held on May 30, 2017 have decided and approved the matters appointment of Mr. Ajay Kumar Jain as an Additional Director of the Company and resignation of Mr. Dheeraj Mangal as Director of the Company.

IEC Education: Outcome of board meeting
Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company at their Meeting held on May 30, 2017 have decided and approved the following matters:

1. Appointment of Mr. Ajay Kumar Jain as an Additional Director of the Company

2. Resignation of Mr. Dheeraj Mangal as Director of the Company.

3. Appointment of CA Yogesh Aggarwal as Internal Auditor of the Company.Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.