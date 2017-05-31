May 31, 2017 10:03 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
IEC Education: Outcome of board meeting
This is to inform you that the board of directors meeting of the Company to be held on May 30, 2017 have decided and approved the matters appointment of Mr. Ajay Kumar Jain as an Additional Director of the Company and resignation of Mr. Dheeraj Mangal as Director of the Company.
Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company at their Meeting held on May 30, 2017 have decided and approved the following matters:
1. Appointment of Mr. Ajay Kumar Jain as an Additional Director of the Company
2. Resignation of Mr. Dheeraj Mangal as Director of the Company.
3. Appointment of CA Yogesh Aggarwal as Internal Auditor of the Company.Source : BSE
