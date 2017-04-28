App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Apr 28, 2017 03:46 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

IDFC: Outcome of board meeting

Board of Directors of IDFC Ltd at its meeting held today i.e. April 28, 2017 have approved the following: (a)Re-appointment of Mr. S.S Kohli (DIN: 00169907) as an id of the Company, for a period of 2 Yyrs to hold office till the conclusion of the 22nd AGM of the Company to be held for FY 19, subject to the approval of the shareholders. (b)Re-appointment of Ms. Marianne Økland (DIN: 03581266) as an Independent Director of the Company, for a period of two years, to hold office till the conclusion of the 22nd AGM of the Company to be held for FY 19, subject to the approval of the shareholders. Further, the Board granted its approval for borrowing of funds from time to time through issuance of Non-convertible Debentures and Commercial Papers on Private Placement basis under Section 42 of the Companies Act, 2013 .Source : BSE

