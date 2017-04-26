App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
  • Earnings Special
  • Real Assets
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Apr 26, 2017 09:32 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

IDFC Bank: Outcome of board meeting

IDFC Bank has appointed Avtar Monga as an Executive Director on the Board of the Bank.

IDFC Bank: Outcome of board meeting
In continuation to our letters dated April 25, 2017, we are pleased to inform you that the Board of Directors of IDFC Bank Limited (‘the Bank'), at its meeting held on April 25, 2017, appointed Mr. Avtar Monga (DIN: 00418477) as an Executive Director on the Board of the Bank for a period of 3 (Three) years w.e.f. April 25, 2017. The appointment of Mr. Monga is subject to approval by the Reserve Bank of India and also by the Shareholders of the Bank. Mr. Avtar Monga is presently the Chief Operating Officer of IDFC Bank Limited. Brief Profile of Mr. Monga is enclosed as Annexure 1. The Board is of the view that Mr. Monga's wide experience of over 35 years in the Banking and Financial Industry would be of immense benefit to the Bank. Mr. Monga is not related to any other director of the Bank. Kindly take note of the same.Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.