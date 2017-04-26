IDFC Bank: Outcome of board meeting

In continuation to our letters dated April 25, 2017, we are pleased to inform you that the Board of Directors of IDFC Bank Limited (‘the Bank'), at its meeting held on April 25, 2017, appointed Mr. Avtar Monga (DIN: 00418477) as an Executive Director on the Board of the Bank for a period of 3 (Three) years w.e.f. April 25, 2017. The appointment of Mr. Monga is subject to approval by the Reserve Bank of India and also by the Shareholders of the Bank. Mr. Avtar Monga is presently the Chief Operating Officer of IDFC Bank Limited. Brief Profile of Mr. Monga is enclosed as Annexure 1. The Board is of the view that Mr. Monga's wide experience of over 35 years in the Banking and Financial Industry would be of immense benefit to the Bank. Mr. Monga is not related to any other director of the Bank. Kindly take note of the same.Source : BSE