App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
  • Earnings Special
  • Real Assets
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Apr 25, 2017 09:38 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

IDFC Bank: Outcome of board meeting

This is to inform you that the board of directors meeting to be held on April 25, 2017.

IDFC Bank: Outcome of board meeting
Further to our letter dated April 25, 2017, the Board of Directors (‘the Board') of IDFC Bank Limited (‘the Bank') at its meeting held today i.e. April 25, 2017 granted it's approval for borrowing / raising long term funds by issue of redeemable Non-Convertible Debentures and other debt instruments, including instruments eligible for capital benefits under BASEL III norms, on private placement basis, up to an amount not exceeding Rs.10,000 crore, in one or more tranches, in domestic / overseas market, over a period of 1 year, within the overall borrowing limit of Rs. 1,50,000 crore as approved by the Shareholders of the Bank. The aforesaid securities post allotment would be listed on NSE and / or BSE. The aforesaid issue shall be subject to the approval of the Shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting and any other regulatory approvals as may be applicable. The Board Meeting commenced at 4.00 p.m. and concluded at 6.20 p.m.Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.