IDFC Bank's board meeting on January 19,2018

In compliance with Regulation 29(1) & 29(2) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform you that a Board Meeting of IDFC Bank Limited will be held on Friday, January 19, 2018 at Mumbai, to discuss and approve, among other items, the Unaudited Financial Results (subjected to Limited Review by Auditors) for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2017.The Bank will hold investor / analyst call on Friday, January 19, 2018. During the aforesaid call, the management will comment on the Unaudited Financial Results of the Bank for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2017. Details of the call will be intimated to the Stock Exchanges and will be published on the Bank's website www.idfcbank.com in due course.Source : BSE