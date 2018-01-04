App
Jan 04, 2018 12:28 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

IDFC's board meeting on January 29, 2018

The 121st Board Meeting of IDFC Limited will be held on Monday, January 29, 2018 at Mumbai to discuss and approve, among other items, the Unaudited Financial Results (subjected to Limited Review by Auditors) for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2017.

 
 
Further,the Trading Window shall remain closed for dealing in the equity shares of IDFC Limited & IDFC Bank Limited for all the Board Members and Employees and their respective Dependent Family Members from Monday, January 08, 2018 to Wednesday, January 31, 2018 (both days inclusive).

The Company will hold investor/analysts call on Tuesday, January 30, 2018. During the aforesaid call, the management will comment on the Unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2017. Details of the call will be intimated to the Stock Exchanges and will be published on the Company's website www.idfc.com in due course.Source : BSE
