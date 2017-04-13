Apr 13, 2017 04:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
ICRA's board meeting on May 11, 2017
Meeting of the Board of Directors of ICRA Limited ('the Company') is scheduled to be held on Thursday, May 11, 2017, inter alia, to consider and approve the audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) of the Company for the Quarter and Year ended March 31, 2017 and to recommend dividend, if any, on the equity shares of the Company for the Financial Year 2016-17.Source : BSE