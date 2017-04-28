ICICI Bank's meeting to be held on May 3, 2017

Notices published in the newspapers intimating the public of the meeting of the Board of Directors. Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), 2015, we forward herewith copy of the Notice issued in the newspapers on April 11, 2016 informing the public that Board of Directors will, inter alia, consider the approval of audited annual accounts and recommendation of dividend on preference and equity shares for the financial year ended March 31, 2017 at its Meeting to be held on Wednesday, May 3, 2017, in Mumbai. Please take the same on record.Source : BSE