App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
  • Earnings Special
  • Real Assets
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Apr 27, 2017 10:04 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

ICICI Bank's meeting to be held on May 3, 2017

This is to inform you that the Meeting to be held on Wednesday, May 3, 2017.

ICICI Bank's meeting to be held on May 3, 2017
Notices published in the newspapers intimating the public of the meeting of the Board of Directors. Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), 2015, we forward herewith copy of the Notice issued in the newspapers on April 11, 2016 informing the public that Board of Directors will, inter alia, consider the approval of audited annual accounts and recommendation of dividend on preference and equity shares for the financial year ended March 31, 2017 at its Meeting to be held on Wednesday, May 3, 2017, in Mumbai. Please take the same on record.Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.