ICICI Bank: Updates on allotment of bonus shares

Sub: Allotment of Bonus SharesDear Sir,Pursuant to the approval granted by the shareholders vide postal ballot dated June 12, 2017 and further to our letter dated June 13, 2017, we would like to inform you that the Stakeholders Relationship Committee duly authorised and empowered by the Board of Directors of the Bank at its meeting held today has approved the below allotment:582,984,544 equity shares of Rs.2/- each as fully paid-up bonus equity shares, in the ratio of 1:10 i.e. 1 (one) equity share of Rs.2/- each for every 10 (ten) fully paid-up equity shares of Rs.2/- each held (including shares underlying ADS) allotted to shareholders holding shares in electronic form as per the beneficiary position downloaded from the Depositories i.e. National Securities Depository Limited and Central Depository Services Limited on June 21, 2017 and to shareholders holding shares in physical form on June 24, 2017 after giving effect to all valid transfers received upto June 21, 2017 ('Record Date').Consequently, the total equity shares of the Bank stands increased to 6,412,829,984 equity shares of Rs.2/- each aggregating to Rs.12,825,659,968/-.This is for your information and records.Source : BSE