May 16, 2017 04:14 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
ICDS's board meeting on May 30, 2017
Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 notice is hereby given that a Meeting of Board of Directors of ICDS Ltd will be held on Tuesday, 30th May, 2017 to consider inter-alia the Unaudited / Audited Financial Results for the Quarter/ Year ended 31st March, 2017
