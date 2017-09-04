ICDS' board meeting on September 12, 2017.

Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, notice is hereby given that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday, September 12, 2017 inter-alia to consider and to take on record the Un-Audited Standalone Financial Results along with other matters of the Company for the quarter ended June 30, 2017.Source : BSE