IB Infotech Enterprises' board meeting on December 12, 2017To Approve Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30Th September, 2017

Pursuant to the Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (hereinafter referred to as 'the listing Regulations, 2015') this is to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday, the 12th December, 2017 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th September, 2017 in IND-AS format as per the circular No. CIR/CFD/FAC/62/2016 dated 5th July, 2016.Source : BSE