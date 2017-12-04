App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Dec 04, 2017 01:25 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

IB Infotech Enterprises' board meeting on December 12, 2017To Approve Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30Th September, 2017

Pursuant to the Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (hereinafter referred to as 'the listing Regulations, 2015') this is to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday, the 12th December, 2017 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th September

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More
Pursuant to the Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (hereinafter referred to as 'the listing Regulations, 2015') this is to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday, the 12th December, 2017 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th September, 2017 in IND-AS format as per the circular No. CIR/CFD/FAC/62/2016 dated 5th July, 2016.Source : BSE
Read More

tags #Announcements

most popular

Stay with winners! More than 100 stocks hit fresh record high in November which rose up to 50%

Stay with winners! More than 100 stocks hit fresh record high in November which rose up to 50%

India has the potential to become a $10 trillion economy by 2030: Mukesh Ambani

India has the potential to become a $10 trillion economy by 2030: Mukesh Ambani

Nissan sues India over outstanding dues; seeks over $770 million

Nissan sues India over outstanding dues; seeks over $770 million

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.