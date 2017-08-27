IB Infotech Enterprises' board meeting on September 5, 2017

Pursuant to the Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (hereinafter referred to as 'the listing Regulations, 2015') this is to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday, the 5th September, 2017 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter ended 30th June, 2017.Further, the trading window in respect of the Company's Securities shall remain closed for all the Directors/Officers/Designated Employees of the Company from 28th August, 2017 to 7th September, 2017 (both days inclusive) and shall reopen on 8th September, 2017 as per the Code of Internal Procedures and Conduct for Regulating, Monitoring and reporting of Trading by Insiders adopted by the CompanySource : BSE