IAG Company's board meeting on June 21, 2017.

Jun 13, 2017 06:56 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on 21st June, 2017 to inter alia, consider and approve the un-audited financial results of the Company for the Quarter ended 30.06.2016, 30.09.2016 and 31.12.2016. Further, the trading window shall remain closed for Directors/ Designated Persons from 14th June 2017 and will open 48 hours after the submission of the outcome of the said meeting by the Company to the Stock Exchanges.Source : BSE