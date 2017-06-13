IAG Company's board meeting on June 21, 2017.

Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on 21st June, 2017 to inter alia, consider and approve the un-audited financial results of the Company for the Quarter ended 30.06.2016, 30.09.2016 and 31.12.2016. Further, the trading window shall remain closed for Directors/ Designated Persons from 14th June 2017 and will open 48 hours after the submission of the outcome of the said meeting by the Company to the Stock Exchanges.Source : BSE