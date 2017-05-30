May 30, 2017 03:03 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
I PowerSolution: Outcome of Board Meeting
The meeting of the Board of Directors of I PowerSolution held on Tuesday, 30th May, 2017 at the registered office of the Company approved the Audited Financial Results for the quarter ended 31st March, 2017.
We wish to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held on Tuesday, 30th May, 2017 at 11.30 A.M at the registered office of the Company approved the Audited Financial Results for the quarter ended 31st March, 2017.Source : BSE