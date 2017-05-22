May 22, 2017 01:20 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
I Power Solutions' board meeting on May 30, 2017
We wish to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the company will be held on Tuesday, 30th May, 2017 at 11.30 A.M at the registered office of the company to consider the Audited Financial Results for the quarter ending 31.03.2017.
