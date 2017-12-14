Hytone Synthetics - Outcome of board meeting

Pursuant to the requirements of Regulation 33 and Regulation 30 read with Para A and of Part A of Schedule III of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we wish to intimate that the Board of Directors of the Company has, in its meeting held on December 14, 2017 that commenced at 11.00 a.m. and concluded at 3.30 p.m., considered and approved the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the 2nd quarter / half year ended September 30, 2017. The scan copy of the duly approved and signed Un-audited Financial Results for the 2nd quarter / half year ended September 30, 2017 along with the limited review report of the Auditors thereon are attached.Source : BSE