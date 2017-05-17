HUL: Outcome of board meeting

Dear Sir, This is further to our letter dated 2nd May, 2017, wherein we had intimated to the Exchange, the date of Board Meeting for consideration of audited financial results for the financial year ended 31st March, 2017. Pursuant to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we write to inform you that the Board of Directors in their meeting held today have: - approved the annual accounts for the financial year ended 31st March, 2017. - recommended a final dividend of Rs. 10/- for the financial year ended 31st March, 2017 on Equity Shares of Re. 1/- each. - decided to hold the 84th Annual General Meeting on Friday, 30th June, 2017. - resolved to close the Register of Members of the Company from Saturday, 24th June, 2017 to Friday, 30th June, 2017 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of payment of Final Dividend and Annual General Meeting of the Company. Please find attached herewith a copy of Form A, Independent Auditor's Report and Audited Financial Results for the financial year ended 31st March, 2017. A copy of Press Release issued in this regard is also attached herewith.Source : BSE