HUL fixes book closure for final dividend & AGM

Hindustan Unilever Ltd has informed BSE that the Register of Members & Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from June 24, 2017 to June 30, 2017 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of Payment of Final Dividend & 84th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company to be held on June 30, 2017.The final dividend, subject to the approval of shareholders, will be paid to the shareholders on or after July 05, 2017.Source : BSE