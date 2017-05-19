App
May 19, 2017 07:07 PM IST

HUL fixes book closure for final dividend & AGM

Hindustan Unilever has informed that the Register of Members & Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from June 24, 2017 to June 30, 2017 for the purpose of Payment of Final Dividend & 84th AGM of the Company to be held on June 30, 2017. The final dividend, subject to the approval of shareholders.

HUL fixes book closure for final dividend & AGM
Hindustan Unilever Ltd has informed BSE that the Register of Members & Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from June 24, 2017 to June 30, 2017 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of Payment of Final Dividend & 84th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company to be held on June 30, 2017.

The final dividend, subject to the approval of shareholders, will be paid to the shareholders on or after July 05, 2017.Source : BSE

