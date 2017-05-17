May 17, 2017 04:06 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Hindustan Unilever recommends final dividend
Hindustan Unilever Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 17, 2017, has recommended a final dividend of Rs. 10/- for the financial year ended March 31, 2017 on Equity Shares of Re. 1/- each.
Hindustan Unilever Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 17, 2017, inter alia, has recommended a final dividend of Rs. 10/- for the financial year ended March 31, 2017 on Equity Shares of Re. 1/- each.Source : BSE