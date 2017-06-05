HUL AGM on June 30, 2017

We enclose herewith the Notice of 84th Annual General Meeting of the Company for the financial year 2016-17 to be held on Friday, 30th June, 2017 at the Registered Office of the Company at Unilever House, B. D. Sawant Marg, Chakala, Andheri (East), Mumbai – 400 099 at 3.30 p.m.You are requested to take the above information on recordSource : BSE