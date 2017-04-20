App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
  • Earnings Special
  • Real Assets
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Apr 20, 2017 09:44 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Huhtamaki PPL: Outcome of board meeting

This is to inform you that the board of directors meeting to be held on Thursday, 20th April, 2017,

Huhtamaki PPL: Outcome of board meeting
Pursuant to Regulation 30 & 42 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please note that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on Thursday, 20th April, 2017, inter-alia, considered and approved: Revised Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Financial Year ended December 31, 2016, after giving effect to the Scheme of Amalgamation/Arrangement of its subsidiaries viz, Positive Packaging Industries Limited and Webtech Labels Private Limited with the Company; Convening Sixty Seventh Annual General Meeting of the Equity Shareholders of the Company on Monday, 12th June, 2017 at 4.00 p.m. at Rama and Sundri Watumull Auditorium, K. C. College Building, Vidyasagar Prinicipal K. M. Kundnani Chowk, 124, Dinshaw Wachha Road, Churchgate, Mumbai – 400 020; and Closure of Register of Members & Share Transfer Books of the Company, from Friday 2nd June, 2017 to Monday 12th June, 2017 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of payment of dividend for the year 2016 and the Annual General Meeting. The aforesaid board meeting commenced at 3.30 p.m. and concluded at 7.00 p.m.Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.