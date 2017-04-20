Huhtamaki PPL: Outcome of board meeting

Pursuant to Regulation 30 & 42 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please note that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on Thursday, 20th April, 2017, inter-alia, considered and approved: Revised Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Financial Year ended December 31, 2016, after giving effect to the Scheme of Amalgamation/Arrangement of its subsidiaries viz, Positive Packaging Industries Limited and Webtech Labels Private Limited with the Company; Convening Sixty Seventh Annual General Meeting of the Equity Shareholders of the Company on Monday, 12th June, 2017 at 4.00 p.m. at Rama and Sundri Watumull Auditorium, K. C. College Building, Vidyasagar Prinicipal K. M. Kundnani Chowk, 124, Dinshaw Wachha Road, Churchgate, Mumbai – 400 020; and Closure of Register of Members & Share Transfer Books of the Company, from Friday 2nd June, 2017 to Monday 12th June, 2017 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of payment of dividend for the year 2016 and the Annual General Meeting. The aforesaid board meeting commenced at 3.30 p.m. and concluded at 7.00 p.m.Source : BSE