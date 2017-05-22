May 22, 2017 03:21 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
HUDCO to consider final dividend
Housing and Urban Development Corporation Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is proposed to be held on May 30, 2017, inter alia, to consider, approve and take on record :
1. The Audited Financial Results( Standalone & Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter ended March 31, 2017; and
2. Recommend of final dividend to the shareholders for the year 2016-17, if any, subject to the approval of the shareholders in the Annual General Meeting.Source : BSE
