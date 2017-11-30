HT Media's director N. K. Singh resigns

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations, 2015, this is to inform you that Mr. N. K. Singh (DIN: 00020669), Independent Director of the Company has tendered his resignation from the Board of Directors of the Company w.e.f. November 28, 2017, consequent upon his appointment as Chairman of the Fifteenth Finance Commission, which is a constitutional office.The Board of Directors has accepted his resignation from the said date.This is for your information and recordsSource : BSE