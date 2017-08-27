App
Aug 26, 2017 08:44 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

HT Media: Outcome of board meeting
In compliance with Regulation 30 of the SEBI LODR Regulations, 2015 read with SEBI's Circular, this is to inform you that the Board of Directors at its meeting held today has, inter-alia, transacted the following businesses:-

1. A wholly owned subsidiary of the Company namely, HT Digital Ventures Limited ('HTDVL') will acquire 42.83% equity stake in another subsidiary of our Company, namely HT Digital Streams Limited.

2. Approval of a Scheme of Arrangement - The Board of Directors of HT Media Limited (the "Company" or 'HTML') in its meeting held today, considered and approved a Scheme of Arrangement under Sections 230 to 232 read with Sections 66 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("Scheme") between HT Media Limited and HT Digital Ventures Limited ('HTDVL'), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, and their respective shareholders and creditors. The Scheme provides for demerger of the Entertainment & Digital Innovation Business of HTML into HTDVL.Source : BSE

