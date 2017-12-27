HT Media's board meeting held on January 12, 2018

Please note that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Friday, the 12th January, 2018, to inter-alia, consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months period ending on 31st December, 2017.In terms of the 'Code of Conduct to Regulate, Monitor and Report Trading by Insiders' of the Company, the Trading window will be closed from Sunday, the 31st December, 2017 to Sunday, the 14th January, 2018 (both days inclusive) for the above purpose.This is for your information and records.Source : BSE