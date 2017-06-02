HSIL fixes Book Closure for Dividend & AGM

HSIL Ltd has informed BSE that the Register of Members & Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from July 22, 2017 to August 03, 2017 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of Payment of Dividend & 57th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company to be held on August 03, 2017.The Dividend will be credited/dispatched by August 08, 2017.Source : BSE