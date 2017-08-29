HS India's AGM September 26, 2017

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), 2015, Notice is hereby given that 28th Annual General Meeting will be held on Tuesday, 26th September, 2017 at 9.30 a.m. at 'Kalash', Dhake Colony, J. P. Road, Andheri (W),Mumbai – 400 053, Maharashtra.Source : BSE