HRB Floricultur's board meeting on May 22, 2017

Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 , we hereby intimate that 105th meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday, 22nd May, 2017 at 04:00 P.M. at the registered office of the Company situated at A-28, Ram Nagar, Shastri Nagar, Jaipur - 302 016 (Rajasthan) inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2017 and to take on record auditor's report thereon. Ref.: HRB Floriculture Limited, Scrip Code: 531724Source : BSE