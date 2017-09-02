HRB Floriculture's Board Meeting on September 14, 2017

Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 , we hereby intimate that 106th meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday, 14th September, 2017 at 04:00 P.M. at the registered office of the Company situated at A-28, Ram Nagar, Shastri Nagar, Jaipur - 302016 (Rajasthan) inter alia to consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended on 30th June, 2017 and to take on record the Limited Review Report for the said quarter.Ref.: HRB Floriculture Limited, Scrip Code: 531724Source : BSE