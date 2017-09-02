App
Sep 02, 2017 12:14 PM IST

HRB Floriculture's Board Meeting on September 14, 2017

HRB Floriculture has informed that 106th meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday, September 14, 2017 at at the registered office of the Company situated at A-28, Ram Nagar, Shastri Nagar, Jaipur - 302016 (Rajasthan) to consider and approve the un-audited financial results of the company for the quarter ended on June 30, 2017.

Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 , we hereby intimate that 106th meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday, 14th September, 2017 at 04:00 P.M. at the registered office of the Company situated at A-28, Ram Nagar, Shastri Nagar, Jaipur - 302016 (Rajasthan) inter alia to consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended on 30th June, 2017 and to take on record the Limited Review Report for the said quarter.
