HPL Electric: Outcome of board meeting

Subject: Outcome of Board Meeting Pursuant to SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 we herewith submit that the Board of Directors of the Company in its Meeting held on Monday, the 22nd day of May, 2017, inter alia approved the followings 1.Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated), for the Quarter & Financial Year ended March 31, 2017. 2.Auditor's Report on the aforesaid Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated), for Financial Year ended March 31, 2017. 3.Recommended final dividend of 15% i.e. Rs.1.50 per equity share for the financial year 2016-17, subject to approval of members in the ensuing Annual General Meeting. 4.Appointment of Mr. Neeraj Kumar, as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the company w.e.f. 22.05.2017. Further the brief profile of Mr. Neeraj Kumar is as under: Mr. Neeraj Kumar is qualifies Chartered Accountant having over 10 years of rich experience in Finance and Accounts. He is already in employment with the company from last one year and now being appointed as CFO of the company.Source : BSE