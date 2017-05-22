App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
May 22, 2017 09:59 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

HPL Electric: Outcome of board meeting

We herewith submit that the Board of Directors of the Company in its Meeting held on Monday, the 22nd day of May, 2017.

HPL Electric: Outcome of board meeting
Subject: Outcome of Board Meeting Pursuant to SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 we herewith submit that the Board of Directors of the Company in its Meeting held on Monday, the 22nd day of May, 2017, inter alia approved the followings 1.Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated), for the Quarter & Financial Year ended March 31, 2017. 2.Auditor's Report on the aforesaid Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated), for Financial Year ended March 31, 2017. 3.Recommended final dividend of 15% i.e. Rs.1.50 per equity share for the financial year 2016-17, subject to approval of members in the ensuing Annual General Meeting. 4.Appointment of Mr. Neeraj Kumar, as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the company w.e.f. 22.05.2017. Further the brief profile of Mr. Neeraj Kumar is as under: Mr. Neeraj Kumar is qualifies Chartered Accountant having over 10 years of rich experience in Finance and Accounts. He is already in employment with the company from last one year and now being appointed as CFO of the company.Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.