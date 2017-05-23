May 23, 2017 09:05 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
HPL Electric recommends final dividend
HPL Electric & Power Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 22, 2017, has recommended final dividend of 15 percent i.e. Rs. 1.50 per equity share for the financial year 2016-17 subject to approval of members in the ensuing Annual General Meeting.
HPL Electric & Power Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 22, 2017, inter alia, has recommended final dividend of 15% i.e. Rs. 1.50 per equity share for the financial year 2016-17 subject to approval of members in the ensuing Annual General Meeting.Source : BSE