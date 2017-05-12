HPL Electric & Power's board meeting on May 22, 2017

We wish to inform you that, pursuant to Regulation 29 of the Securities Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, a meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday, 22nd May, 2017, inter alia to consider and approve the stand alone and consolidated audited financial results of the company for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March, 2017. Further, in terms of the Company's Code of Conduct for Trading by Insiders, the Trading Window for dealing in the securities of the Company shall remain closed for all directors/officers/designated employees of the Company from 15th May, 2017 to 24th May, 2017 (both days Inclusive).Source : BSE