Apr 17, 2017 09:57 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
HPCL: Outcome of board meeting
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation has informed that HPCL Board at its meeting held on April 17, 2017 has approved resumption of Rajasthan Refinery Project and signing of revised MOU with the Government of Rajasthan for implementation of the project.
