May 11, 2017 04:17 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation's board meeting on May 26, 2017
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd has informed BSE that a Meeting of Board of Directors of the Corporation will be held on May 26, 2017, inter alia, to consider the Financial Results of the Corporation for the year ended March 31, 2017 and Equity Dividend, if any, for the Financial Year 2016-17.
