HPCL recommends final dividend

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 26, 2017, inter alia, has recommended a final dividend of Rs. 1.10/- per share of Rs. 10 each (i.e.11% on the paid up equity share capital) for the Financial Year 2016-2017 subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuring Annual General Meeting. The final dividend shall be paid within 30 days from the date of its declaration at the AGM. The said final dividend is in addition to the 1st interim dividend of Rs. 22.50 per share and 2nd interim dividend of Rs. 6.40 per share declared by the Board of Directors, for the Financial Year 2016-2017.Source : BSE