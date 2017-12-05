HOV Services - Outcome of board meeting

This is to inform that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on December 5, 2017 inter alia, had considered and approved Un-audited and reviewed standalone financial results of the Company for the quarter (Q2) and half year ended on September 30, 2017.
Please find enclosed the financial statements in prescribed format and Auditors' review report.
Kindly take the above on record.
Source : BSE
