Aug 31, 2017 08:45 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

HOV Services: Outcome board meeting held on August 31, 2017

This is to inform that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting to be held on August 31, 2017.

HOV Services: Outcome board meeting held on August 31, 2017
This is to inform that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today, inter alia, had approved the following:-
i) Considered and approved Un-audited and reviewed standalone financial results of the Company for the quarter (Q1) ended June 30, 2017. Please find enclosed the financial statements in prescribed format and Auditors' review report.

ii) Approved, on the recommendation of Nomination and Remuneration Committee, the appointment of Mr. Nilesh Bafna as the Chief Financial Officer of the Company effective September 1, 2017. As required in case of appointment the details are enclosed as per Annexure I attached.

iii) Approved allotment of 3,200 equity shares of Rs 10/-each pursuant to the ESOP Plan 2007.
Consequent to the said allotment, the paid up share capital of the Company has gone up from 12,532,522 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each aggregating to Rs. 125,325,220/- to equity shares 12,535,722 of Rs. 10/- each aggregating to Rs. 125,357,220/-.
Source : BSE

