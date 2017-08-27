HOV Services' board meeting on August 31, 2017

NOTICE is hereby given that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday, the August 31, 2017 to consider inter-alia Un-audited and reviewed standalone financial results of the Company for 3 months financial period (Q1) ended on June 30, 2017 of FY 2017-18.Further, it is hereby informed that the Trading Window for dealing in the securities of the Company by its Promoters, Directors, Officers, and Designated Persons and/or their immediate relatives will remain closed from August 24, 2017 to September 2, 2017 (both days inclusive).Source : BSE