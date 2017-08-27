App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Aug 23, 2017 02:25 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

HOV Services' board meeting on August 31, 2017

NOTICE is hereby given that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday, the August 31, 2017 to consider inter-alia Un-audited and reviewed standalone financial results of the Company for 3 months financial period (Q1) ended on June 30, 2017 of FY 2017-18.

Further, it is hereby informed that the Trading Window for dealing in the securities of the Company by

HOV Services' board meeting on August 31, 2017
NOTICE is hereby given that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday, the August 31, 2017 to consider inter-alia Un-audited and reviewed standalone financial results of the Company for 3 months financial period (Q1) ended on June 30, 2017 of FY 2017-18.

Further, it is hereby informed that the Trading Window for dealing in the securities of the Company by its Promoters, Directors, Officers, and Designated Persons and/or their immediate relatives will remain closed from August 24, 2017 to September 2, 2017 (both days inclusive).
Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.