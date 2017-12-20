App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Dec 20, 2017 01:33 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Housing Development Finance Corporation's board meeting on January 29, 2017

Housing Development Finance Corporation has informed that board meeting will be held on January 29, 2017

 
 
At 13:30 hrs Housing Development Finance Corporation was quoting at Rs 1,699.50, down Rs 10.20, or 0.60 percent.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 1,804.50 and 52-week low Rs 1,197.55 on 07 November, 2017 and 04 January, 2017, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 5.82 percent below its 52-week high and 41.91 percent above its 52-week low.

Market capitalisation stands at Rs 271,419.89 crore. Source : BSE
