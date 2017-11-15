Housing Development and Infrastructure - Outcome of board meeting

Kindly note that the Board of Directors of the Company has, in its meeting held on today i.e Tuesday, November 14, 2017 ('said Meeting'), Inter alia Considered and approved-Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated);-Limited Review Report, issued by statutory auditors of the Company w.r.t the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) of the Company.-Preferential offer and issue of upto Rs. 200 Crore in share warrants, convertible into equity shares of Face Value of Rs. 10/- each to Mr. Sarang Wadhawan, Promoter of the Company, subject to approval of the Members.The said meeting commenced at 01:30 P.M (IST) and concluded at 02:45 P.M (IST).The above is for your information and record. Please acknowledge the same.Source : BSE